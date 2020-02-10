Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 470,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

