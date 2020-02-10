Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE TM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

