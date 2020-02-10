THORChain (RUNE) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $275,558.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,076,943 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.