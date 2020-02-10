Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.54.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 621,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $508.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.51. Telaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Telaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Telaria by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telaria by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

