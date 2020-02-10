Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $425.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the highest is $427.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $410.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Steven Madden stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,760. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

