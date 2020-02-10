Snovian.Space (SNOV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $303,861.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 387,467,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,950,575 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

