Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 142,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

