SHIELD (XSH) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a market cap of $103,716.00 and $42.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

