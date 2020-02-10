Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 280.25% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

