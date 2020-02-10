Rupee Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $275,599.00 and $16.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000361 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,669,900 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

