Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

AGI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,809,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 384.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 480,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,064,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 386,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

