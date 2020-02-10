Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

