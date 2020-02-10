RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 742,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,006. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.