RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a positive rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.62.

NYSE:RNG opened at $207.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. FIL Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after buying an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $117,161,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

