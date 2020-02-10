Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.52 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Re/Max posted sales of $50.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $282.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $283.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.43 million, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Re/Max.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,680. The firm has a market cap of $709.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

