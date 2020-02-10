Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €680.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAA. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rational presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €679.00 ($789.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €708.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €667.08. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

