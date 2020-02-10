PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.65.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PVH by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PVH by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 43.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 49,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PVH by 111.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 883,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

