Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.04 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.87 EPS.
PBH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.96. 599,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,555. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
Featured Article: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.