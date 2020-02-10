Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.04 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.87 EPS.

PBH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.96. 599,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,555. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

