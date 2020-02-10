Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $288,577.00 and $21.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.01259189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046954 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00213499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002322 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004412 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

