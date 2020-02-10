PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Nomura in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PMT. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 844,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $6,164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

