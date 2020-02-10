Pandacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $958,057.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 90.7% higher against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $958,057.00 and $5.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

