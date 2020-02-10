Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 557.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $16,905,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

