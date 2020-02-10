OneConnect Financial Technology Co.’s (NYSE:MKD) Quiet Period Set To End on February 10th

OneConnect Financial Technology’s (NYSE:MKD) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 10th. OneConnect Financial Technology had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $61,870,000 based on an initial share price of $5.38. During OneConnect Financial Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MKD opened at $3.28 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.