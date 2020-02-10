Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 139,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,360. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

