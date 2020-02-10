Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

