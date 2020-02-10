Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.33 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.
NYSE:NOK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
