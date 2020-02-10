nDEX Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market cap of $18,066.00 and approximately $40,759.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

