Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.19-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $113-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $30.65. 282,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,760. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

