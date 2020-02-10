Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.5 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45 to $1.55 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 282,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89.
In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.
