Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.5 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45 to $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 282,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

