Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Fatbtc and BitMart. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $23,602.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044555 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00399341 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009801 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012595 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001558 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinlim and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.