Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.22 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. 9,406,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

