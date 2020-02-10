Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.8 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $0.45 EPS.

Shares of MYGN traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 9,406,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.