Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.8 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $0.45 EPS.
Shares of MYGN traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 9,406,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
