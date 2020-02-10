Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.65-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.202-8.202 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.65-8.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

