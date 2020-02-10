Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 89.2% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,470,391,288 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

