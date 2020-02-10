Moin Market Capitalization Hits $60,936.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $60,936.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,955,527 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.