Mixin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.91 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $277.04 or 0.02726269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $131.14 million and $2.91 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,350 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

