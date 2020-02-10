MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to post $34.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.77 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $145.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $155.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

