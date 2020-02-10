Mithril Hits One Day Volume of $3.31 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, LBank and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008945 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001514 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,717,171 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, OKEx, BitForex, FCoin, Bithumb, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.