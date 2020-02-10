Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Buys £491,372 in Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 64,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £491,372 ($646,372.01).
MCRO opened at GBX 772.10 ($10.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.86. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 44.53 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.