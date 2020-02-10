Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Buys £491,372 in Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 64,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

MCRO opened at GBX 772.10 ($10.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.86. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 44.53 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

MCRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,227.50 ($16.15).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.