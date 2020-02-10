Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.86.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 156,724 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 611,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,523. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

