ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

