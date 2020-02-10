Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 210,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $49.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

