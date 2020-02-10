Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of HE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 210,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $49.63.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.
