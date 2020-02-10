GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.80

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$3.80 ($2.70) and last traded at A$3.75 ($2.66), with a volume of 366132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.75 ($2.66).

The stock has a market cap of $989.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94.

GWA Group Company Profile (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

