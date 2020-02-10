GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market cap of $192,191.00 and $7,552.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,083,351 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

