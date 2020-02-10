Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNCA shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 86,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $57.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

