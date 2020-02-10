Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 417,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.