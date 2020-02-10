FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.24). FTS International posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FTS International.

Get FTS International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of FTS International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 840,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22. FTS International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 191,516 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 9,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in FTS International by 656.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.