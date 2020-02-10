Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.5 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.73 EPS.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $117.11. 2,119,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.13.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

