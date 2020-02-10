FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. FleetCor Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.84.

FLT stock traded down $22.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,151. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.56 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

