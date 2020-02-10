FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.39.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
FDX traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. 6,530,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71.
In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,055,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
