FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

FDX traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. 6,530,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,055,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

