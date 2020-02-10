EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $95.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

